Στον τελικό για τα EBA 2017/18 ένδεκα ελληνικές επιχειρήσεις

ΕΛΒΙΑΛ ΑΕ The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year

SOCIALAB ΕΠΕ The Award for Innovation

ΙΚΤΙΝΟΣ ΕΛΛΑΣ ΑΕ The Germany Trade & Invest Award for International Expansion

ΑΒ ΒΑΣΙΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΑΕ The Social Responsibility & Environmental Awareness Award

ΑΚΡΟΛΙΘΟΣ ΑΒΕΕ The Workplace & People Development Award

REΖΟS BRANDS AΕ The Customer & Market Engagement Award

EPSILON NET ΑΕ The Digital Technology Award

OWIWI The New Business of the Year Award

ΦΑΡΜΑ ΚΟΥΚΑΚΗ ΑΕ The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €0-25M

MEDBEST ΑΕ The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €26-150M