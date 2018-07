Διασώθηκαν 4 παιδιά από το σπήλαιο στην Ταϊλάνδη

Helicopter flies over the hospital in Chiang Rai. 2 ambulances have arrived here already. #ThaiCaveRescue #ThamLaung pic.twitter.com/eaUfypJTCS - Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) 8 Ιουλίου 2018

Governor confirms 4 boys rescued. Operation pauses now for a meeting and assessment on next steps. Says the doctor chose which boys came out first. 90 divers involved all up. Operation went faster than anticipated #tennews #thamluangcave #ThaiCaveBoys pic.twitter.com/b5RPN8XYSF - Daniel Sutton (@danielsutton10) 8 Ιουλίου 2018

Ambulance going up. Fourth I’ve seen in this short amount of time. pic.twitter.com/ADl47EHYCg - Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 8 Ιουλίου 2018

