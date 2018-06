Τουλάχιστον 25 νεκροί από την έκρηξη ηφαιστείου στη Γουατεμάλα

Guatemala Volcano Eruption:

- At least seven dead and dozens injured after Fuego Volcano Erupts

- At least 3,000 people evacuated due to eruption

- La Aurora Airport in Guatemala City has been shut down due to ash pic.twitter.com/BgVj971QDY - PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 4, 2018

Witness to an eruption: Hiker's video captures eruption of Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego, which officials say is responsible for the deaths of at least seven people. https://t.co/ObLPKuRMxQ pic.twitter.com/aeoaJ54aNu - ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2018