Διάσημη ΥouΤuber σκοτώθηκε σε ατύχημα με ηλεκτρικό πατίνι

TURNS OUT THERAPY IS FOR ME 🤷🏻‍♀️ • I was always one of these people who said that therapy wasn’t for me because I was an open person anyway so opening up to pretty much everyone wasn’t an issue. So why do I need a therapist? 🤷🏻‍♀️ • Don’t get me wrong though, I still had my fair share of them. I have seen about 15 but never stuck with one for longer than 5 sessions because I just didn’t get one with it for one reason or another ❌ • So I concluded that it just wasn’t for me and I wouldn’t benefit from seeing one 🤚🏽 • BOY WAS I WRONG 🙏 • About 4 months ago I decided to try YET AGAIN to find a therapist because there were certain things I just couldn’t get past and felt I needed some help. So I called up a local place I knew and they sent me some options. And I’ll be honest I chose my therapist PURELY based on the fact she looked the friendliest 🤗 • Fast forward 4 months and I have never been more happy with a decision in my life because she has absolutely changed my life in so many ways and I am so utterly grateful to have found her. Almost feels like fate because as soon as I met her, I just knew she was the right person for me 😁 • I was always someone who thought ‘Well I have lots of lovely friends who will listen to me and give me advice’ and that’s great but they are not trained professionals and it’s important to ask the right questions and dig deep to feel figured out why you think or act in a certain way 😑 • I found if I had a problem I would speak to so many friends that all the different opinions would only leave me more confused 🤷🏻‍♀️ • My therapist has helped me so much I can’t tell you. I actually look forward to seeing her and she has changed my life for the better in so many ways. And above all, she is sarcastic which trust me for a therapist is hugely rare 🤣 • It’s a bit like dating. You gotta kiss a few frogs before finding your prince or princess 👸 But trust me it’s so worth the search because I couldn’t imagine my life without her 👏🏻 • I personally think everyone should have a therapist, it’s just about finding the right one ☝🏼 • So keep searching until you find ‘the one’ because for me personally it has made ALL the difference ❤️