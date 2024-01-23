Με 11 υποψηφιότητες στον δρόμο για τα Όσκαρ το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2024, με το “Oppenheimer” στην κορυφή της λίστας. Οι ταινίες και οι καλλιτέχνες που διεκδικούν το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο στην 96η Τελετή Απονομής της Αμερικανικής Ακαδημίας είναι οι εξής:

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΣΧΕΔΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗΣ / ΣΚΗΝΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ / ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΗΧΟΣ

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Η 96η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Οσκαρ θα γίνει την Κυριακή 10 Μαρτίου 2024.